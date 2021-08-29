Advertisement

Hurricane Ida coverage

Latest with Hurricane Ida
Latest with Hurricane Ida
By David Spofford
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cowboy Jacks left out beers for the 13 fallen service members who died this week in Afghanistan.
Cowboy Jacks leave out beers for the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan
Dogs stop intruder from entering WF home
Dogs stop stranger from entering West Fargo home
Sickies Garage in East Grand Forks closes
From left to right: 37-year-old Guowei Li, 48-year-old Jayson Otteson, 58-year-old Kevin Kilgore.
Three arrested in Grand Forks human trafficking sting
Hope for Hardesty
Friends and family “Hope for Hardesty” at fundraising event

Latest News

A Fargo PD officer played some basketball with kids at the Fargo United event.
‘We love our city’ Local organizations use Fargo United event to build relationships
10:00PM Sports - August 28
10:00PM Sports - August 28
10:00PM News August 28 - Part 2
10:00PM News August 28 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather - August 28
10:00PM Weather - August 28