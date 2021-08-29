Boil water advisory in effect for Barnesville after lightning strike causes outage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A boil water advisory is now in effect for the City of Barnesville.

City officials say just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, a lightning strike in the area caused an outage in the city’s water system.

This resulted in high service pumps shutting down.

Due to the water tower not being online, the town lost water pressure.

The loss of water pressure makes it more susceptible for contaminants to enter the system and increases the chance that drinking water may contain bacteria.

Residents are now being asked to refrain from drinking, brushing teeth, or cooking with tap water unless it is boiled first for at least one minute.

A safe alternative would be to use bottled water.

Beginning on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., residents can stop by the Barnesville Fire Department located at 119 3rd Avenue SE for a free case of water. Cases of water will also be available at City Hall starting Monday at 7:30 a.m.

City Hall is located at 102 Front Street N.

Minnesota Department of Health officials are expected to be onsite on Monday to take test water samples.

The issue is expected to be resolved by Tuesday, August 31st. City officials will notify residents when the water is considered safe.

