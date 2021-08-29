Advertisement

Boil water advisory in effect for Barnesville after lightning strike causes outage

Barnesville, MN Boil Water Advisory
Barnesville, MN Boil Water Advisory
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A boil water advisory is now in effect for the City of Barnesville.

City officials say just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, a lightning strike in the area caused an outage in the city’s water system.

This resulted in high service pumps shutting down.

Due to the water tower not being online, the town lost water pressure.

The loss of water pressure makes it more susceptible for contaminants to enter the system and increases the chance that drinking water may contain bacteria.

Residents are now being asked to refrain from drinking, brushing teeth, or cooking with tap water unless it is boiled first for at least one minute.

A safe alternative would be to use bottled water.

Beginning on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., residents can stop by the Barnesville Fire Department located at 119 3rd Avenue SE for a free case of water. Cases of water will also be available at City Hall starting Monday at 7:30 a.m.

City Hall is located at 102 Front Street N.

Minnesota Department of Health officials are expected to be onsite on Monday to take test water samples.

The issue is expected to be resolved by Tuesday, August 31st. City officials will notify residents when the water is considered safe.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sickies Garage in East Grand Forks closes
Cowboy Jacks left out beers for the 13 fallen service members who died this week in Afghanistan.
Cowboy Jacks leave out beers for the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan
Dogs stop intruder from entering WF home
Dogs stop stranger from entering West Fargo home
Generic photo of an ambulance.
One dies, another seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
From left to right: 37-year-old Guowei Li, 48-year-old Jayson Otteson, 58-year-old Kevin Kilgore.
Three arrested in Grand Forks human trafficking sting

Latest News

Generic photo of an ambulance.
One dies, another seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
A Fargo PD officer played some basketball with kids at the Fargo United event.
‘We love our city’ Local organizations use Fargo United event to build relationships
10:00PM Sports - August 28
10:00PM Sports - August 28
10:00PM News August 28 - Part 2
10:00PM News August 28 - Part 2