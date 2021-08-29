Advertisement

Beltrami County deputy injured in collision with SUV in Bemidji

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Beltrami County deputy was injured in a collision with a SUV in Bemidji on Saturday night.

Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 Ford Explorer squad car and a 2016 Chevy Silverado collided around 11:30 p.m.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 71 and Paul Bunyan Drive.

The Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Devin Tyler Murphy of Walker, MN, was heading south on Highway 71 when the squad car entered the intersection.

MSP says the deputy was responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision.

The deputy is identified as 28-year-old Lavonte William Hardie of Bemidji.

Murphy was unharmed in the accident, but Deputy Hardie suffered non-life-threatening injuries

He was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji to be treated.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sickies Garage in East Grand Forks closes
Cowboy Jacks left out beers for the 13 fallen service members who died this week in Afghanistan.
Cowboy Jacks leave out beers for the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan
Dogs stop intruder from entering WF home
Dogs stop stranger from entering West Fargo home
Generic photo of an ambulance.
One dies, another seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
From left to right: 37-year-old Guowei Li, 48-year-old Jayson Otteson, 58-year-old Kevin Kilgore.
Three arrested in Grand Forks human trafficking sting

Latest News

Barnesville, MN Boil Water Advisory
Boil water advisory in effect for Barnesville after lightning strike causes outage
Generic photo of an ambulance.
One dies, another seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
A Fargo PD officer played some basketball with kids at the Fargo United event.
‘We love our city’ Local organizations use Fargo United event to build relationships
10:00PM Sports - August 28
10:00PM Sports - August 28