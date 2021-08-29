Beltrami County deputy injured in collision with SUV in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Beltrami County deputy was injured in a collision with a SUV in Bemidji on Saturday night.

Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 Ford Explorer squad car and a 2016 Chevy Silverado collided around 11:30 p.m.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 71 and Paul Bunyan Drive.

The Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Devin Tyler Murphy of Walker, MN, was heading south on Highway 71 when the squad car entered the intersection.

MSP says the deputy was responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision.

The deputy is identified as 28-year-old Lavonte William Hardie of Bemidji.

Murphy was unharmed in the accident, but Deputy Hardie suffered non-life-threatening injuries

He was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji to be treated.

