‘You do not have to go it alone’: Resources available for veterans and service members impacted by Middle East unrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While tension runs high in the Middle East, members of the military are feeling the emotional weight of it all. Another chapter was added to the unrest after an attack on Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan that left 13 U.S. service members dead.

“Really like to ask the general public where if you know a veteran or a service member that you can get in touch with, that check in on them. See how they’re doing.” said North Dakota Cares Executive Dir. Michelle Panos.

For military members who have served in Afghanistan, Panos and her staff want them to remember that they are not alone in this fight.

“If you are struggling, you do not have to go it alone. If you are currently an active service member, talk to your chaplain. Talk to your chain of command.” said Panos.

The team at North Dakota Cares pointed out that mental and behavioral health has become a more and more pressing matter in all of the military branches. Trying to get help to those that have served this country.

“It is a good thing that people are starting to want to get some help,” said Panos. “And I know that the military has had this in the forefront for the last few years so they’re going to be the first ones to reach out to their own soldiers and say, ‘If you need to talk to somebody, we’re here for you.”

There are a lot of resources available for for those impacted by what’s happening in Afghanistan according to Panos.

“Listen intently. Understand where they are coming from. With absolutely no judgments. And assess what it is that they need and help them right then and there.” said Panos.

Military OneSource: Support of military members and families on a variety of issues 1-800-342-9647.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

First Link: Just dial 211 - free, confidential service 24/7/365 for listening and support, referrals to resources/help, and crisis intervention.

VA Health Care, Fargo: 701-239-3700

VA Community Based Out-Patient Clinics in North Dakota: Eight throughout North Dakota.

Vet Centers: Four in North Dakota. Provides Counseling and Outreach Services to Veterans and Families.

Wounded Warrior Project

TRICARE: (Military Retirees & Active Duty Service Members) Mental Health Provider Locator Line

TAPS: (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) -Support for survivors who have lost a military family member.

Vets 4 Warriors: Peer support for a variety of issues.

ND National Guard Suicide Prevention

