Quieter Weather to Start the Week

Rain/Thunder chances return mid-week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Sunday is looking to be the start of a less stormy/cool period. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 70s Sunday with dry, but windy conditions expected along with more sunshine. High pressure slides through Monday which means we keep the sunshine. Temperatures warm back to near 80 for Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Although Wednesday (September 1) is the start of meteorological fall, there is a small chance some could have a shower or storm. Temperatures warm again into the 70s Wednesday. Temperatures on Thursday remain in the mid-70s with the chance of some rain showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder as well.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies along with high pressure are expected as we wrap up the week Temperatures cool slightly Friday, with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday looks cool as well with low 70s expected along with a chance for showers.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 57. High: 75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 53. High: 77.

TUESDAY: More sunshine than clouds. Low: 59. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 61. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers. Low: 64. High: 74.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 73.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 59. High: 72.

