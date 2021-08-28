Advertisement

Dogs stop stranger from entering West Fargo home

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo homeowner has a warning for neighbors tonight: Lock your doors and close your garages.

He says a stranger opened his front door without knocking and tried to enter into the house; but his two dogs started barking, and the man took off. The homeowner caught it all on his home security camera.

It happened in the Rivers Bend neighborhood in West Fargo around 4 pm Friday. The homeowner says he ran after the man, but he pretended to be going to another house and kept going.

The homeowner tells us police called him about an hour later telling him they’d caught up with the man, and he’ll be spending the night in jail. We reached out to West Fargo officials for information and have not heard back.

