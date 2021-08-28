Advertisement

Cowboy Jacks leave out beers for the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan

Cowboy Jacks left out beers for the 13 fallen service members who died this week in Afghanistan.
Cowboy Jacks left out beers for the 13 fallen service members who died this week in Afghanistan.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday night, the Cowboy Jacks bar in Fargo, ND left out beers for the 13 fallen services members that died after the attack on Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan. The bar posted on their Facebook page saying that they are doing it in honor of them.

“We salute you, we thank you for your service and we honor your commitment to our country.” written on the Cowboy Jacks Facebook page.

There are resources available for veterans and service members that have been impacted by the unrest in Afghanistan. For more information, click here.

