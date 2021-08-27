Advertisement

TONIGHT ON DATELINE NBC: Reports on epidemic of missing & murdered indigenous women

The Secrets of Spirit Lake
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPIRIT LAKE RESERVATION (Valley News Live) - In an one-hour special, NBC News’ Andrea Canning will report for Dateline NBC on the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women, how jurisdictional rules between tribal and non-tribal law enforcement can leave families along in their search for answers, and on the growing movement demanding change.

The one-hour special, The Secrets of Spirit Lake, airs Friday, August 27th at 9pm CT.

The program will feature Canning’s sit-down interview with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet. Canning also speaks with Lisa Yellow Bird, an advocate and investigator who helps solve cases.

The special is part of NBC News’ week-long The Vanished series, featuring in-depth and exclusive coverage on missing and murdered Indigenous women. The series includes NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford’s report on the difficulties one Indigenous family is facing as they search for their three-year-old child and NBC News correspondent Maura Barrett interviews grassroots organizers who are using their voice and social media platforms to push for change.

The Vanished will also feature NBC News reporter Graham Lee Brewer’s interview with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson about a new state task force on missing and murdered Indigenous women, exploring how shortfalls in both data collection and resources can hamper this work.

