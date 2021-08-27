Three arrested in Grand Forks Human Trafficking Sting

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department conducted a human trafficking operation on August 26, targeting adults trying to hire someone for sexual activity.

Three men were arrested for hiring an individual to engage in sexual activity, which is a Class B Misdemeanor in North Dakota. If convicted, they could face a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

This operation was a part of a regional effort and included several agencies, including the Grand Forks Police Department, Dickinson Police Department, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

If you have any information related to this type of activity, you’re asked to call 701-787-8000, submit a tip via the Grand Forks Police Department’s Facebook page or website, or submit a tip via the Tip411 app.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.