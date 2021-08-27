Advertisement

Three arrested in Grand Forks human trafficking sting

From left to right: 37-year-old Guowei Li, 48-year-old Jayson Otteson, 58-year-old Kevin Kilgore.(Grand Forks County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men are behind bars after an undercover human trafficking sting at a Grand Forks hotel Thursday night.

Grand Forks Police say the sting was planned over multiple weeks and targeted adults who were attempting to hire another person for sex. Police say an ad was put out online and on social media, and say the sting included investigators from GFPD, Dickinson Police, the North Dakota BCI and Homeland Security.

“This is just one facet of combatting human trafficking,” GFPD Lt. Jeremy Moe said. Moe also stated there were no minors involved in this operation.

37-year-old Guowei Li, 48-year-old Jayson Otteson and 58-year-old Kevin Kilgore have not yet been formally charged, but are being held on a Class B misdemeanor of ‘hiring an individual to engage in sexual activity,’ which is punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

If you have any information related to this type of activity, you’re asked to call 701-787-8000, submit a tip via the Grand Forks Police Department’s Facebook page or website, or submit a tip via the Tip411 app.

