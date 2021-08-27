Suspect in string of Fargo robberies now facing federal charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of going on a four-day robbery spree earlier this summer is now facing federal charges.

22-year-old Hunter Havisto is charged with five counts of interference with commerce by threats and violence.

Court documents say Havisto began his string of robberies on June 6 at Tropical Smoothie when documents say he gave a note to staff stating he had a knife and wanted all of the money in the register.

On June 8, court documents say Havisto threatened to shoot a 13th Ave. Walmart employee if they didn’t give him money in a safe, and later stole money from the Casey’s gas station at 2902 13th Ave. S.

Havisto’s spree continued when court documents say he hit M&H gas station at 1602 Main Ave., on June 9.

Havisto’s final act came on June 10 when court documents say he held up what appeared to be a gun and demanded $1,000 at Mister Money, located at 1404 33rd St. S. After getting the money, documents say Havisto fled. An employee from Mister Money fired multiple shots at the back window of the suspect vehicle as a way to make the car more identifiable to the public and police.

56-year-old Kyle Ramsey, the Mister Money employee, has since been charged with one count of misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment for firing his gun at Havisto inside the vehicle.

Police later arrested Havisto on June 10 at an apartment on 9th Ave. S. His charges in Cass County have been dismissed.

