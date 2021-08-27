Sen. Hoeven and Grand Forks AFB announce new infrastructure plans and mission

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer along with Grand Forks Air Force Base announced on Thursday new infrastructure plans and mission for the future. These plans will focus on the 319th Reconnaissance Wing.

“In next year’s budget, we are addressing emerging threats posed by our adversaries and ensuring that the Air Force will have the most capable ISR (Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) systems,” said Senators Hoeven and Cramer.

Planning is set to begin next year and the plan is to reinvest $2.2 billion into the project over five years.

