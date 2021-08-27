Potato-based festival makes its way back to Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An unusual but popular event is making its way back to Barnesville, Minnesota starting today.

This will be the 30th year for Potato Days. This festival draws over 22,000 people from the state and across the world yearly. It was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but it is bigger and better than ever before.

The list of events are as follows:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021

9:00-8:00 Antique Equipment Display

10:00-10:30 Kiddie Parade – Library Lot to Old Depot sponsored by Midwest Bank

10:00-4:30 Quit Show - Hildebrand Hall

10:00-9:00 Bounce Inflatables - downtown

10:00-8:00 Street Fair – downtown

10:00-8:00 Food Court – downtown

10:00-12:00 KVLY Meet & Greet - Front of Food Court

11:00 - 3:15 Blood Drive - Front of Library Parking Lot on Front Street

12:00-12:45 Suz Dance – front of Main Stage

1:00 – 1:45 Shimmy Sisters - Main Stage

1:00 – 3:00 National Lefse Cookoff – Hildebrand Hall

1:00 – 4:00 Whist Tournament – VFW Club

1:00-4:00 Thursday Night Lions Bingo – American Legion

2:00-2:45 - TBD - Main Stage

3:00-3:45 - Matt Dauner - Main Stage

4:00-8:00 Historic Wagon rides - behind City Hall

6:00-7:30 Miss Tator Tot – Main Stage sponsored by Carlson & Associates

7:00-9:00 French Fry Feed – downtown Sponsored by Barnesville Grocery & KBros Metal Works

7:15-8:00 Potato Car Races – Friendship Parking Lot (ready to race at 7:15) sponsored by Nelson Auto Center

7:30-8:30 Barrel Rides – Midwest Bank Parking Lot

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021

7:00-11:00 KC’s Potato Pancake Feed – Hildebrand Hall

7:00-11:00 Quilt Show - Hildebrand Hall

7:00-3:00 Golden Potato Scavenger Hunt – clues posted at events

7:00-4:00 Antique Equipment Display

8:00 Jaynie (Herbranson) Halvorson 5k/10k/Fun Run – Blue Eagle Park

8:00 Volksmarch – Blue Eagle Park

9:00 Pinochle Tournament – American Legion Club

9:00-4:00 Street Fair – downtown

9:00-10:00 Food Court – downtown

9:30 Potato Picking Contest – Potato Field sponsored by C-W Valley Co-op

10:00 Horseshoe Tournament - Library parking lot

10:00-10:45 Just For Kixx - front of Main Stage

10:00-4:30 23rd Annual Car Show – McGrath Park Sponsors City of Barnesville & Missouri River Energy Services

10:00-5:30 Bounce Inflatables - downtown

10:45 Kids Potato Scramble – Potato Field

11:30 Sewing/Stacking Contest – Behind Main Stage sponsored by Valley Premier Bank

11:30-3:30 Historic Wagon Rides - behind City Hall

12:00-1:00 Potato Peeling Contest – Main Stage Sponsored by West Central Ag Service

12:30 Nick Manston Strong Man Competition – behind Main Stage Sponsored by Valley Premier Bank

1:00-4:00 Lions Bingo – VFW Club

2:30-4:00 Mashed Potato Eating Contest – Main Stage Sponsored by Purple Goose

5:00-5:30 Car Cruise – downtown

5:30 Potato Days Parade – (begins) Sponsored by Stoneridge

9:00-1:00 Beer Garden – downtown

9:00-1:00 Street Dance featuring TripWire!!!

