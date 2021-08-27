NDT - Grand Forks Mayor’s Choice Artist Award - August 27

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Public Arts Commission is getting ready to unveil the exhibition “Icebergs, Bubbles, and Snowmen” by Todd Hebert.

Hebert is the Mayor’s Choice Artist Award recipient. He joins us to talk about the honor and his artwork. Vickie Arndt with the Public Art Commission talks about what the Art Commission does and how you can support local artists.

The Mayor’s Choice Artist Award Opening Reception is taking place at the Grand Forks City Hall from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on September 2.

