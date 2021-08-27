NDT - Fargo Police talk about Fargo United Event - August 27

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department’s Community Trust Officer team invests heavily in local youth through mentorship programs and also work to build trust and meaningful connections with community members.

Officer Michael Bloom and Andrea Noll join us to talk about the Fargo United Event. It’s happening on Saturday August 28 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Kennedy Elementary Park.

This event is held to build trust and positive relationships between the department and community. The event will have free food, entertainment by special guest DPB, games, and door prizes.

