NDT - Ashley and Jordan Make Dessert Hummus

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dessert Hummus from Ashley Sornsin. She’s a nutrition coach and the owner of The Buff Life.

Cookie Dough Hummus:

1 15oz can chickpeas/garbanzo beans, rinse and puree

1/2 cup peanut butter

2 Tbsp honey

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup non-dairy chocolate chips

Pumpkin Pie Hummus:

1 15oz can chickpeas/garbanzo beans, rinse and puree

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

1/3 cup pure Maple syrup

1/2 cup peanut butter

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp vanilla extract

