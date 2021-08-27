NDT - Ashley and Jordan Make Dessert Hummus
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dessert Hummus from Ashley Sornsin. She’s a nutrition coach and the owner of The Buff Life.
Cookie Dough Hummus:
1 15oz can chickpeas/garbanzo beans, rinse and puree
1/2 cup peanut butter
2 Tbsp honey
2 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup non-dairy chocolate chips
Pumpkin Pie Hummus:
1 15oz can chickpeas/garbanzo beans, rinse and puree
1/3 cup pumpkin puree
1/3 cup pure Maple syrup
1/2 cup peanut butter
2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
2 tsp vanilla extract
