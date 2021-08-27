Moorhead PD asking public’s help to locate 2 children that were taken by non-custodial father

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help to locate two children that were taken by their non-custodial father. The suspect is 40-year-old Arlow Johnson and was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van spray-painted blue with light blue on the back. The license plate is MN ESK673.

Johnson is described as a Native American male that is around 6-foot, weighing around 205lbs. Johnson has long brown hair and was last seen with a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

The children are described as a 5-year-old, Native American female with long hair and bangs were last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts on it and purple pants, and a 2-year-old, Native American female with short shoulder length curly hair, is last seen wearing a white and red shirt and black pants.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.