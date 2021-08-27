Moorhead Area Public Schools announces disciplinary plan for mask policy violations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools Friday afternoon released an enforcement plan and disciplinary actions for teachers, staff and students who violate the district’s masking policy for the upcoming school year.

The details for the plan are included in the following press release issued by the district:

“GENERAL OF STATEMENT OF PROCEDURE

Moorhead Area Public Schools will review CDC, MDH, and MDE guidance regarding face covering requirements for K-12 Schools. MAPS will review and adjust the face covering requirements as guidance changes or local data requires. When face coverings are required, the district will support staff and students through the following procedures. Information specific to face coverings can be found in the MAPS Face Covering FAQ.

ENFORCEMENT FOR REFUSAL TO WEAR A FACE COVERING

In order to promote the health and safety of employees, students and members of the community, and to make available a safe environment that is conducive to learning, the following procedures will be in implemented: Employees who fail or refuse to comply with this policy may be subject to discipline, as appropriate, up to and including the termination of employment. Visitors who fail or refuse to comply will not be granted access to school district facilities. Students who fail or refuse to comply will follow the following steps: First refusal: The student will be offered a mask or different mask options to make it more comfortable or adjust their current one to improve fit; Second Refusal: The student will be provided education, potentially through the health office regarding the purpose and importance of masks and parents will be contacted; Third Refusal: Building administration will offer a mask and provide additional education regarding the purpose and importance of masks and parents will be contacted; The discipline policy will be followed. Fourth Refusal: Discuss alternative education settings with the family. A refusal is defined as refusal or failure to wear a mask without redirection. Redirection to wear a face covering which results in the student complying with wearing the mask is not a refusal . Students will be provided education and support if they are not following best practices, but refusal steps should not be followed in that case.

EXEMPTIONS

Persons who have medical or other health conditions, disabilities or mental health, developmental, or behavioral needs that make it difficult to tolerate wearing a face covering. Requests for accommodation must be made to the Human Resources office for staff and to Health Services for Students. Additional screening procedures will be required for individuals who have conditions that do not allow them to wear a mask.

STRATEGIES TO SUPPORT STUDENTS’ WEARING CLOTH FACE COVERINGS IN SCHOOLS

All Students

Encourage parents, caregivers, and guardians to practice wearing cloth face coverings with students at home. If parents, caregivers, and guardians model appropriate use of face coverings and help students get used to wearing them, students may be more comfortable using them. Introduce students with sensory concerns/tactile sensitivities to face coverings with a variety of materials, prints, and textures, and allow them to choose which face covering is most comfortable. Use behavioral techniques such as positive reinforcement to increase the likelihood that students will comply with face covering guidance and other prevention practices. Encourage parents, caregivers, and guardians to include students in the selection of their cloth face covering and/or the material that is used to make it. This might increase a child’s acceptance of wearing the cloth face covering. Display age appropriate posters and materials with visual cues that show the proper way to wear a face covering in classrooms and hallways. Consider incorporating images of popular influencers promoting or modeling use of cloth face coverings. Include reminders about face coverings in daily announcements, school newspapers, and other materials. All communication should be in an appropriate format, literacy level, and language. Consider including how to properly use, take off, and wash cloth face coverings in back-to-school communications educational materials.

Elementary School Settings

Ensure that teachers and school staff are available to help students put on and adjust face coverings as needed and that teachers and staff wash or sanitize their hands with hand sanitizer that includes at least 60% alcohol before and after doing so. Play games or engage in other fun activities that teach students how to wear a face covering. Consider using some art materials or other creative outlets to help students understand why face coverings help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Share social stories about face coverings with students so they know what to expect at school. A social story is similar to a simple picture book that teaches students what to expect in social settings. Use behavioral techniques, such as positive reinforcement, to increase the likelihood that students will comply with face covering guidance.

Middle School Settings

Show short videos or incorporate short lessons (less than 10 minutes) that teach students how to wear a face covering. Consider including videos with celebrities, musicians, athletes or other influencers popular among this age group. Follow videos with verbal instructions that demonstrate the correct ways to wear a face covering. Engage the class in discussions about why face coverings help reduce the spread of COVID-19.Incorporate a lesson into the science curriculum on how respiratory droplets spread infectious disease. Create a school competition for the best health communication strategy to highlight the importance of wearing a cloth face covering to middle school students.

High School Settings

Show videos or incorporate lessons that teach students how to wear a face covering, including the correct and incorrect ways to wear a face covering. Consider including videos with celebrities, musicians, athletes, or other influencers popular among this age group. Ask students to write a short paper on the science behind the use of cloth face coverings as a form of source control. Create a school competition for the best health communication strategy to highlight the importance of wearing cloth face coverings to high school students.

Students with Special Healthcare Needs

Ask parents, caregivers, and guardians to practice wearing face coverings at home before the student returns to school. Share social stories about face coverings with students so they know what to expect at school. A social story is similar to a simple picture book that teaches students about what to expect in social settings. Introduce students with sensory concerns or tactile sensitivities to face coverings with a variety of materials, prints, and textures, and allow them to choose which face covering is most comfortable. Use behavioral techniques such as positive reinforcement to increase the likelihood that students will comply with face covering guidance and other prevention practices.”

