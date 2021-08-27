Advertisement

Man dies after pickup hits the ditch, vaults over an approach

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MOORETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after authorities say his pickup went off the road and then rolled.

The crash report says it happened on Richland County Rd. 1 around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Authorities say the driver, a 54-year-old man from Jamestown, ND, was driving his pickup along the highway went he got to a curve and went off the road.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the pickup then went into the ditch, vaulted over an approach and rolled.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle and no other car was involved.

The crash report says the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Sheyenne Mustangs
Sheyenne Mustang tests positive before first football game, local group says district needs more COVID-19 mitigation strategies
Crews worked to put out the flames at a downtown Fargo apartment building.
Downtown fire forces apartment to evacuate, two people left without a home
Most popular dog breeds in America 2021
Fire engulfed a building near Bemidji.
Building destroyed in Bemidji fire

Latest News

Handcuffs graphic
Fargo native charged with killing fellow inmate in jail
Potato Days is back for the city of Barnesville with fun events including a mashed potatoes...
Potato-based festival makes its way back to Barnesville
police lights graphic
Large pickup hits woman along ND highway, victim fighting for her life
Sgt. Tony Hart of the East Grand Forks Police Dept. had support showered on him by the community.
‘It means everything to me’: Community showers support on East Grand Forks officer after heart transplant