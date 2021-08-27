Man dies after pickup hits the ditch, vaults over an approach

NEAR MOORETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after authorities say his pickup went off the road and then rolled.

The crash report says it happened on Richland County Rd. 1 around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Authorities say the driver, a 54-year-old man from Jamestown, ND, was driving his pickup along the highway went he got to a curve and went off the road.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the pickup then went into the ditch, vaulted over an approach and rolled.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle and no other car was involved.

The crash report says the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

