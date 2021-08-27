Advertisement

Local Groups Donates 6,000 Masks to Schools

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local non-profit is sending more than 6,000 face masks to area schools. After a month of collecting, Golden Drive Homeless Kids founder Susan Baron says the community and local businesses have gone above and beyond to bring in donations.

They’re also donating thousands of pounds of food and hygiene products to youth homeless shelters. All of those donated items will go to Churches United, Fraser and Youthworks.

