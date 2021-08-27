Large pickup hits woman along ND highway, victim fighting for her life

NEAR LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 61-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a walk along a ND highway took a wrong turn.

Authorities say it happened along Hwy. 32 in Ransom County around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The crash report says a 42-year-old man from Lisbon was driving a Ford F-350 south on the highway when he noticed a woman walking in the same lane.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver tried to stop and swerve, but he ended up hitting the woman.

The victim, a woman from Lisbon, was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Fargo where her injuries are described as serious.

The crash is still under investigation.

