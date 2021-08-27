Advertisement

Large pickup hits woman along ND highway, victim fighting for her life

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 61-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a walk along a ND highway took a wrong turn.

Authorities say it happened along Hwy. 32 in Ransom County around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The crash report says a 42-year-old man from Lisbon was driving a Ford F-350 south on the highway when he noticed a woman walking in the same lane.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver tried to stop and swerve, but he ended up hitting the woman.

The victim, a woman from Lisbon, was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Fargo where her injuries are described as serious.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Sheyenne Mustangs
Sheyenne Mustang tests positive before first football game, local group says district needs more COVID-19 mitigation strategies
Crews worked to put out the flames at a downtown Fargo apartment building.
Downtown fire forces apartment to evacuate, two people left without a home
Most popular dog breeds in America 2021
Fire engulfed a building near Bemidji.
Building destroyed in Bemidji fire

Latest News

Handcuffs graphic
Fargo native charged with killing fellow inmate in jail
Deadly crash graphic
Man dies after pickup hits the ditch, vaults over an approach
Potato Days is back for the city of Barnesville with fun events including a mashed potatoes...
Potato-based festival makes its way back to Barnesville
Sgt. Tony Hart of the East Grand Forks Police Dept. had support showered on him by the community.
‘It means everything to me’: Community showers support on East Grand Forks officer after heart transplant