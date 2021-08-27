Advertisement

‘It means everything to me’: Community showers support on East Grand Forks officer after heart transplant

By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In East Grand Forks, MN, many gathered at the Fraternal Order of Eagles to show love and support for Sgt. Tony Hart. They raised money for him after he received a new heart earlier this year.

“You know it means everything to me, to us, it’s extremely humbling. You never think you’re going to see this amount of support.” said Tony Hart.

Hart has been battling a heart issue for more than 13 years and it eventually led to him needing a new one. On March 1, Hart got a new lease on life from an organ donor and from there he worked to get back onto his feet. He only recently returned home from the Mayo Clinic. By his side throughout the process has been his wife Katie.

“I want him to know that he is the most determined, amazing man that I know. And he is, very, very loved and he is a survivor.” said Katie Hart.

The East Grand Forks PD along with many others put together the benefit to help one of their own. As one resident put it, everyone in town knows who Tony is and they have his back.

“I’ll be forever grateful and I’ll always be in debt to this small town.” said Hart.

To help donate to the Hart family, there is an account through Tony Hart at the Frandsen Bank in East Grand Forks, MN.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FARGO SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
“Recall Team” reaches signature goal; some school board members jobs could be on the line
File photo of Red River Zoo
Red River Zoo in Fargo getting new exhibit
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Rollover Crash
Traffic Slowed After Rollover Crash in Fargo
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer announced new plans with Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Sen. Hoeven and Grand Forks AFB announce new infrastructure plans and mission
Moorhead PD asking public’s help to locate 2 children that were taken by non-custodial father
Grayson County Schools mask mandate allows exemptions for those with doctor’s note
Fargo parents threatened with criminal charge for no mask on student
10:00PM News August 26 - Part 2
10:00PM News August 26 - Part 2