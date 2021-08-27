‘It means everything to me’: Community showers support on East Grand Forks officer after heart transplant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In East Grand Forks, MN, many gathered at the Fraternal Order of Eagles to show love and support for Sgt. Tony Hart. They raised money for him after he received a new heart earlier this year.

“You know it means everything to me, to us, it’s extremely humbling. You never think you’re going to see this amount of support.” said Tony Hart.

Hart has been battling a heart issue for more than 13 years and it eventually led to him needing a new one. On March 1, Hart got a new lease on life from an organ donor and from there he worked to get back onto his feet. He only recently returned home from the Mayo Clinic. By his side throughout the process has been his wife Katie.

“I want him to know that he is the most determined, amazing man that I know. And he is, very, very loved and he is a survivor.” said Katie Hart.

The East Grand Forks PD along with many others put together the benefit to help one of their own. As one resident put it, everyone in town knows who Tony is and they have his back.

“I’ll be forever grateful and I’ll always be in debt to this small town.” said Hart.

To help donate to the Hart family, there is an account through Tony Hart at the Frandsen Bank in East Grand Forks, MN.

