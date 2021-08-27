Advertisement

Hornbacher’s Makes Record-Setting Commitment to End Hunger

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s and its customers have made a record-setting commitment to end hunger through the annual ‘Check Out Hunger’ scan campaign.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in just shy of $100,000. This year, more than $114,000 dollars was raised for Great Plains Food Bank. That’s a record in the program’s 27-year-history. The money will provide more than 344,000 meals to help feed children, seniors and families living with hunger across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

Customers were asked to make donations of $1, $3 or $5 at the checkout to benefit the food bank. Each of the eight Hornbacher’s locations had at least one cashier that raised more than $1,000 each.

