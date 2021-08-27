Grand Forks YMCA celebrates 135 years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The YMCA in Grand Forks, ND is celebrating a milestone hitting 135 years in the community. The “Y” in Grand Forks open its doors in 1886.

“We can’t imagine 135 years ago that this was put into place,” said Grand Forks YMCA President and CEO Bob McWilliams.

The Grand Forks “Y” predates the invention of basketball and volleyball. McWilliams has said that it’s important to them to be a pillar in the community.

“We’ve had tens of thousands of members and helped so many people in the community stay active and healthy. It’s just a great celebration to have.” said McWilliams.

