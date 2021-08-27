Friends and family “Hope for Hardesty” at fundraising event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Friends and family of Sam Hardesty are hosting a brat stand to raise money for “Hope for Hardesty”

The 23-year old is a Fargo native and was recently involved in a construction accident at work-- where he lost his right leg.

Hardesty is a part of the National Guard with hopes of making it a career.

The stand is up until 7 PM today, and it will be opening up again tomorrow morning at 11 AM.

T-shirts and stickers to support Hardesty are also available to buy at the stand.

“Sam is a very optimistic, go-getting kind of kid. He definitely has a bright future ahead of him,” said his co-worker Jacqueline Eldred.

A benefit for Sam with a silent auction and free-will spaghetti dinner will be held on October 23rd.

