Fargo native charged with killing fellow inmate in jail

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - An inmate in a southeastern Wisconsin county jail, originally from Fargo, has been charged with killing another inmate in what the local sheriff called a “vicious, unprovoked attack.”

Washington County sheriff’s officials say the 23-year-old inmate was attacked, kicked in the head 28 times at the jail in West Bend Aug. 17 and died over the weekend.

A Washington County judge on Wednesday set bond at $750,000 cash for 31-year-old George Telford, of Fargo, North Dakota, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and battery to a prisoner.

Sheriff Martin Schulteis said it was not a jail fight, it was “an attack on a fellow human being.”

