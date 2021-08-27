Advertisement

Family displaced, dog dies in Fargo mobile home fire

Iris, killed in house fire Thurs.
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is displaced after a kitchen fire singed the inside of their home and killed one of their dogs.

It happened at in the Buena Vista mobile home park at 329 Santa Cruz Dr. S., just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Hailey Zumbaum’s sister has only lived in the home for two or three weeks, just a block down the road from her house.

“It was a very good set up. My niece loved it. She’d just walk down the street and there’s auntie’s house!” Zumbaum said.

Zumbaum says she was on the phone with her sister Thursday night when the smoke and flames were discovered.

“She was like, ‘My house is smoking. I’ve gotta go.’ and I’m like, ‘What?’ I’m on the deck and I start walking down and I hear her screaming, so I start running and she’s standing on the deck and it’s, ‘Hailey, my dogs are inside.’ I didn’t even think about it. I just ran inside” she said.

Zumbaum says she was able to save one of the dogs, but Iris, a Pitbull mix who’s been in the family for over five years, was still nowhere to be found.

“Nothing but black smoke. The kitchen was completely enflamed,” Zumbaum said.

Thinking Iris was likely on the couch, Zumbaum says she and a neighbor started smashing the living room windows with a coffee can in hopes of finding and saving Iris, but were unsuccessful. By the time Fargo Fire crews saved Iris from the burning home it was too late.

“I’m struggling. Iris and I kind of had a strong bond. She was 120 pounds and she loved to cuddle. She was a good dog,” Zumbaum said.

It’s still undetermined what caused the fire, but Zumbaum says they believe it was the home’s gas stove.

39-weeks pregnant and already a mother to a toddler, Zumbaum says this couldn’t have happened at a worse time for her sister.

There’s a GoFundMe set up for the family where Zumbaum says she will be updating the community on any clothing needs the new family may have. You can find that link here.

