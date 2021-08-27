Advertisement

Enrollment Up 750+ Students in West Fargo

West Fargo Public Schools logo
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the first day of school for grades 1–12 at West Fargo Public Schools, enrollment shows 12,366 students enrolled. Official enrollment numbers for the 2021–2022 school year will be calculated based on enrollment at the end of September. First day enrollment for 2020–2021 was 11,728 students.

In Fargo, the district recorded more than 11,436 students as being enrolled as of Monday.

