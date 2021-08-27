Advertisement

Dog Dies in Mobile Home Fire

Mobile Home Fire
Mobile Home Fire
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A dog died Thursday afternoon in a mobile home fire in Fargo.

Fire crews were called out just before 3:30 p.m. to the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on Santa Cruz Drive in South Fargo. Thick black smoke was coming from the home when crews arrived, but we’re told they quickly put out the blaze.

It appears the fire started in the kitchen-- no word yet on exactly how. People inside the home were safely evacuated. Crews found the dog inside the home but were unable to resuscitate the pet.

