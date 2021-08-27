Discipline for Moorhead Students, Staff Refusing to Wear Masks

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools sent an email to parents Friday afternoon regarding the school’s mandatory mask policy and what will happen to students and staff members who refuse to wear them.

They write: Employees who fail or refuse to comply with this policy may be subject to discipline, as appropriate, up to and including the termination of employment. Visitors who fail or refuse to comply will not be granted access to school district facilities.

Students who fail or refuse to comply will follow the following steps:

First refusal: The student will be offered a mask or different mask options to make it more comfortable or adjust their current one to improve fit;

Second Refusal: The student will be provided education, potentially through the health office regarding the purpose and importance of masks and parents will be contacted;

Third Refusal: Building administration will offer a mask and provide additional education regarding the purpose and importance of masks and parents will be contacted; The discipline policy will be followed.

Fourth Refusal: Discuss alternative education settings with the family. A refusal is defined as refusal or failure to wear a mask without redirection.

There are exemptions, they say, for people with medical or other health conditions, disabilities or mental health, developmental or behavioral needs that make it difficult to tolerate wearing a face covering. Requests for accommodation must be made to the Human Resources office for staff and to Health Services for Students.

In the email, district leaders also list a number of ‘strategies’ to support student mask wearing, including practicing wearing face coverings at home; showing videos with celebrities, musicians, athletes or other influencers wearing masks; and asking students to write a paper on the science behind the use of cloth face coverings.

