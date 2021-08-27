Advertisement

Discipline for Moorhead Students, Staff Refusing to Wear Masks

Moorhead Area Public Schools
Moorhead Area Public Schools(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools sent an email to parents Friday afternoon regarding the school’s mandatory mask policy and what will happen to students and staff members who refuse to wear them.

They write: Employees who fail or refuse to comply with this policy may be subject to discipline, as appropriate, up to and including the termination of employment. Visitors who fail or refuse to comply will not be granted access to school district facilities.

Students who fail or refuse to comply will follow the following steps:

First refusal:  The student will be offered a mask or different mask options to make it more comfortable or adjust their current one to improve fit;

Second Refusal: The student will be provided education, potentially through the health office regarding the purpose and importance of masks and parents will be contacted;

Third Refusal: Building administration will offer a mask and provide additional education regarding the purpose and importance of masks and parents will be contacted; The discipline policy will be followed. 

Fourth Refusal:  Discuss alternative education settings with the family. A refusal is defined as refusal or failure to wear a mask without redirection.

There are exemptions, they say, for people with medical or other health conditions, disabilities or mental health, developmental or behavioral needs that make it difficult to tolerate wearing a face covering. Requests for accommodation must be made to the Human Resources office for staff and to Health Services for Students.

In the email, district leaders also list a number of ‘strategies’ to support student mask wearing, including practicing wearing face coverings at home; showing videos with celebrities, musicians, athletes or other influencers wearing masks; and asking students to write a paper on the science behind the use of cloth face coverings.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheyenne Mustangs
Sheyenne Mustang tests positive before first football game, local group says district needs more COVID-19 mitigation strategies
Deadly crash graphic
Man dies after pickup hits the ditch, vaults over an approach
police lights graphic
Large pickup hits woman along ND highway, victim fighting for her life
Handcuffs graphic
Fargo native charged with killing fellow inmate in jail
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

A student wearing a mask and face shield eats lunch at school.
Moorhead Area Public Schools announces disciplinary plan for mask policy violations
Hope for Hardesty
Friends and family “Hope for Hardesty” at fundraising event
Iris, killed in house fire Thurs.
Family displaced, dog dies in Fargo mobile home fire
4:00PM News August 27 - Part 1
4:00PM News August 27 - Part 1