Blenders cancel 2021 Holiday Tour

By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Blenders have cancelled their 2021 holiday tour due to the pandemic. The acapella group had planned several shows at the Fargo Theater. The announcement was made on the group’s facebook page explaining that the tour was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They also have scrapped performances in Minneapolis and Mason City, Iowa. Tickets sold for this year’s tour will be refunded.

