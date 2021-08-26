Tips parents can use to help kids succeed during school year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public School leaders say some students have fallen behind in math and reading.

District officials say they are working on strategies to help those students excel.

What can you do at home to help aid in your child’s progress during the school year?

Leadership at a local tutoring center says, when working with your children on school subjects, draw pictures because they may be visual learners.

When it comes to math, try using textiles or even money to help kids with counting.

“With school right now, it’s kind of unstable. I think kids need much more support at home. They need that both at home and at school. The parent’s role is going to be very important during this time,” said Alissa Foy, the director at Mathnasium.

Foy also says it’s important to have patience when helping and let your kids know you are there for them as they work through academic struggles.

