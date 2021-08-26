Silviano hits 24th home run of the season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - John Silviano hit his team-leading 24th home run of the season and Manny Boscan went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored as the RedHawks won their seventh straight game with a 7-1 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Wednesday night. A crowd of 2,983 fans watched as Fargo-Moorhead’s right fielder moved into a tie for third place on the RedHawks’ single-season home run chart with Clyde Williams (2005).

With Fargo-Moorhead leading 2-1 in the sixth inning, Silviano crunched an opposite-field home run to double the RedHawks’ lead and move past Ricky Freeman (2000) on the single-season home run list. Only four players in RedHawks history have hit 24 or more home runs in a season — Jesse Hoorelbeke (29, 2010), Daryl Motley (26, 1996), Clyde Williams (24, 2005), and Silviano (24, 2021).

HE DID IT AGAIN!



Silviano hits his SEVENTH home run of the homestand to extend our lead!



3-1 RedHawks | End 6 pic.twitter.com/eRWTATN0hb — Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) August 26, 2021

A four-run eighth inning by the RedHawks put the game out of reach thanks to shutdown pitching from the RedHawks bullpen, who were called into early action after left-handed starter Matt Tomshaw (2-0, 1.25 ERA) was ejected in the top of the second inning. Tomshaw gave up one run on two hits in 1.1 innings of work before being thrown out arguing a close play at first base — he was replaced by LHP Mark Finkelnburg. Finkelnburg went 1.2 innings before being relieved by RHP Logan Nissen (6-5, 4.56 ERA) in the fourth inning. Nissen picked up his sixth win of the year after throwing two no-hit innings. Joe Jones, Luke Lind, and Austin Ver Steeg all pitched scoreless innings in relief.

RHP Jack Alkire (5-7, 4.94 ERA) pitched 5.2 innings and got the loss on Thursday night as he gave up three runs on nine hits and three walks. Alkire struck out seven batters before being replaced by RHP Nick Garcia in the sixth inning. Garcia pitched the final 2.1 innings of the game and struck out two batters but allowed four runs on five hits and a walk.

The RedHawks and RailCats will conclude their season series on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. on Thursday. RHP Bret Helton (6-8, 5.41 ERA) will start in the series finale for Fargo-Moorhead.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.