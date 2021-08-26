Advertisement

Red River Zoo working on a new bison exhibit

Efforts to build a new Bison exhibit
Efforts to build a new Bison exhibit(None)
By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Efforts are underway to bring a bison exhibit to the Red River Zoo in Fargo. It’s called “Pride of the Prairie”. According to the zoo’s website, it will be a multi-species exhibit designed to inspire pride in North America’s keystone wildlife. You’ll learn about America’s rich conservation heritage, while viewing bison, pronghorn antelopes, sandhill cranes and prairie dogs through the comfort of a beautiful indoor viewing building. A fundraising campaign has raised more than half of the 1.2 million dollars needed to build the exhibit. If all goes as planned, it’s scheduled to be open next summer.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FARGO SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
“Recall Team” reaches signature goal; some school board members jobs could be on the line
KARA GLOE
Moorhead school board member refuses to stand for American flag; community member calls for resignation
North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
Breaking down COVID rates and numbers in North Dakota
Runaway Teens
Update: Two runaway teens found
File photo of Red River Zoo
Red River Zoo in Fargo getting new exhibit

Latest News

6:00PM News August 25 - Part 1
6:00PM News August 25 - Part 1
6:00PM Weather August 25
6:00PM Weather August 25
News - Mold at Zimmerman Elementary in Wahpeton
News - Mold at Zimmerman Elementary in Wahpeton
6:00PM News August 25 - Part 2
6:00PM News August 25 - Part 2