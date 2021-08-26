Red River Zoo working on a new bison exhibit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Efforts are underway to bring a bison exhibit to the Red River Zoo in Fargo. It’s called “Pride of the Prairie”. According to the zoo’s website, it will be a multi-species exhibit designed to inspire pride in North America’s keystone wildlife. You’ll learn about America’s rich conservation heritage, while viewing bison, pronghorn antelopes, sandhill cranes and prairie dogs through the comfort of a beautiful indoor viewing building. A fundraising campaign has raised more than half of the 1.2 million dollars needed to build the exhibit. If all goes as planned, it’s scheduled to be open next summer.

