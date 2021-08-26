Pennington County looking for robbery suspect

SAINT HILAIRE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Officials in Pennington County are searching for a robbery suspect and need your help.

Officials say it happened on Aug. 19 in Saint Hilaire, Minn., but it’s unknown what was business was robbed or how much was stolen.

In a series of surveillance photos released, officials say the suspect appears to have a tattoo of a revolver on the right hip.

Robbery suspect surveillance photo (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize this individual or have any details regarding this burglary please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 218-681-6161 extension 1.

