North Dakota launches site aimed at sharing pandemic stories

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakotans are sharing personal experiences and painful stories of loss due to COVID-19, as part of a public education campaign aimed in part at boosting dismal vaccinations in the state.

The North Dakota Health Dakota Department’s “COVID-19 Impact Wall” was launched Wednesday and will feature videos and short stories from North Dakotans impacted by the coronavirus. The website also serves as a memorial for those who have died due to the virus.

The campaign’s rollout comes as COVID-19 cases in the state surged to the highest level of the year. You can access the site by clicking here.

