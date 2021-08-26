‘Need to honor that work’: Crookston Public Schools explain pay scale for bus drivers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The wages for bus drivers varies widely in North Dakota and Minnesota. Crookston Public Schools is paying first time drivers $23/hour, which is more than average according to ziprecruiter.com.

“Reason that we pay what we do is because we need to honor that work so we are trying to have a very competitive pay raise.” said CPS Supt. Jeremy Olson.

Bus driver pay came under the microscope last week after West Fargo Public Schools warned parents that drivers might not show up for the first day of school. Under the current pay scale, a first time district-owned bus driver makes $15.56/hr. Drivers have spoken out saying that they’ve been negotiate their pay for years.

Grand Forks Public Schools warned parents as well due to a bus driver shortage, some of the routes were being cut until the city stepped in to help. The issue isn’t unique to the area, as the nation is seeing a shortage.

“What’s tricky is getting additional bus drivers to go through the process. The state doesn’t make it super easy from a standpoint of getting licensed. It is a pretty rigorous process. There are steps involved, and there should be steps involved,” said Olson. “I mean we’re hauling around children and their safety has to be our first priority.”

Olson believes that pay isn’t the only factor when it comes to drivers, sharing that it takes a special kind of person to be one.

“I wouldn’t want anybody to be a bus driver that wasn’t passionate about kids and about having that ability to work and relate with students because that’s not for everyone.” said Olson.

Earlier this week, West Fargo Public Schools administrators said there will be no wage increases this year for bus drivers.

