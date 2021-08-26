NDT - Red Cross Volunteers Help Wildfire Evacuees - August 26

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As wildfires continue to burn in northern Minnesota, volunteer agencies are stepping up to help.

The American Red Cross is providing 24-hour sheltering, health and mental health support. The shelters are a place where evacuees can go to get a hot meal or emotional support.

Dan Williams is the Executive Director for the Northern Minnesota chapter of the Red Cross. He talks about how volunteers are helping, and how you can get involved, too.

