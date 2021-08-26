NDT - Live Concerts are back at TAK Music Venue- August 25

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - TAK Music Venue is owned and operated by Todd Carlson. Todd lives in Moorhead with his wife, Kirstin and two sons.

Music is an important part of the Carlson’s lives. Todd is a drummer and has played in several bands since he was in high school and currently plays for Red River Worship. Kirstin is an accomplished flautist and a band director with Fargo Public Schools. The name TAK comes from “Todd And Kirstin”.

The mission at TAK is to provide an unequaled experience for the entertainment that performs there as well as for the people attending the events.

TAK has live music, and sound-proof rooms available for recording and live-streaming, and you can also rent the venue for weddings or private events.

