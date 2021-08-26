NDT - How to Properly Wear and Pack a Backpack - August 25

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As students head back to school, one issue your child may deal with is carrying around a heavy backpack. Abby Brenner is a pediatric physical therapist at Sanford Health and talks about warning signs that the backpack is too heavy, as well as tips on how to properly wear and pack your kids bag.

Wearing a backpack incorrectly or that is too heavy can contribute to muscle soreness, fatigue and pain that can affect a child the rest of his or her life. There are several things you should look for:

Difficulty when putting on or taking off the backpack

Pain when wearing the backpack

Tingling or numbness in the arms or legs

Red strap marks over the anterior part of the shoulders

Any change in side-to-side posture while wearing the backpack

What should parents and kids do to avoid these things?

Parents and kids should be mindful of how they pack, put on, adjust and carry a backpack.

First, let’s talking about packing.

Lighten the load so it is no more than 10% of your child’s weight; heavy backpacks can cause falls and spinal damage.

Put heavier items closer to the back center of the backpack

Keep sharp items away from the back

Teach your child to pick up the backpack by bending and lifting in the knees instead of the waist to prevent back injury.

Then make sure the backpack is adjusted and carried correctly.

The backpack should rest snugly against the back.

Adjust the shoulder and waist straps so that the pack fits comfortably.

Adjust the sternum strap and secure the hip belt.

Make sure the backpack does not extend past your child’s shoulders, or below the top of the hip bones.

What problems can a heavy backpack cause?

Overloading a backpack can cause your child to have back problems and strain around the neck and shoulders.

Carrying backpacks can also result in apophysitis, which is an inflammation of growth cartilage that can occasionally impact the shoulder.

Over time your child’s posture can also be affected if they lean either too far forward or backward to compensate for the backpack’s heaviness.

