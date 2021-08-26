NDT - Design Studio at Scheels Home & Hardware - August 26
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Check out the Design Studio at Scheels Home & Hardware along 13th Avenue in south Fargo. Interior Designer Morgan Diehl-May talks about their services and the latest trends.
Customize your space with an in-home consultation with the Design Studio at SCHEELS Home & Hardware. Services include:
• Hunter Douglas Window Coverings
• Custom drapery
• Paint Consultations
• Wallpaper
• Upholstery
• Lighting
• Room rearranging
• Accessorizing
