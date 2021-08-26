NDT - Design Studio at Scheels Home & Hardware - August 26

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Check out the Design Studio at Scheels Home & Hardware along 13th Avenue in south Fargo. Interior Designer Morgan Diehl-May talks about their services and the latest trends.

Customize your space with an in-home consultation with the Design Studio at SCHEELS Home & Hardware. Services include:

• Hunter Douglas Window Coverings

• Custom drapery

• Paint Consultations

• Wallpaper

• Upholstery

• Lighting

• Room rearranging

• Accessorizing

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.