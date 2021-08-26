NDT - Day of Dignity - August 25

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Broadway Square is hosting a personal care product drive leaving up to its Day of Dignity event. The Day of Dignity is all about connecting those in need with free or discounted items and services.

Broadway Square is asking community members to donate unopened full- or travel-sized items from August 23-September 5. Drop all donations off at Broadway Square, The Depot or Courts Plus Community Fitness.

Donated items will be given away in a Personal Care Pantry during the Day of Dignity event on September 5 from 12:00-2:00 pm. Any items not claimed during the event are packaged into Personal Care Bundles and distributed through the Gladys Ray Shelter and the Downtown Engagement Center.

List of items to donate include unopened, full- or travel-sized:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Soap

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Mouthwash

Feminine hygiene products

Razors

Shaving cream

Drop off any donation items from August 23-September 5. Collection boxes are located at the following Fargo locations:

Broadway Square (201 Broadway N): Monday-Friday from 9:00 am–5:00 pm

The Depot (701 Main Ave.): Monday-Friday from 7:30 am-4:30 pm

Courts Plus Community Fitness (3491 S University Dr.): Monday-Thursday from 5:00am-9:00 pm; Friday from 5:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday from 7:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday from 8:00 am-6:00 pm

Broadway Square is partnering with Gladys Ray Shelter and Downtown Engagement Center for Day of Dignity. Broadway Square is located at 201 Broadway N, Fargo. For more information, call 701-499-6060 or visit FargoBroadwaySquare.com.

