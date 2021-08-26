NDT - Catering Options from Buffalo Wings & Rings - August 26

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Buffalo Wings & Rings has catering options for special events, fall football tailgating or watch parties.

They also have specials running for NDSU games on Saturdays and Vikings games on Sundays.

Buffalo Wings & Rings is located at 695 32nd Avenue East in West Fargo. You can contact them at 701-532-3000 or www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.