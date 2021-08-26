Advertisement

NDT - Bemidji Teen Makes USA Women’s National Sled Hockey Team - August 26

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hope Inc.’s Chloe Kirkpatrick just made the USA Women’s National Sled Hockey team! The 16-year-old is one of 18 players from across the country to make the team.

She traveled to New Jersey July 31st and August 1st, and tried out for the team. Chloe is a defensemen for the Hope Hurricanes and also will play defense for the National team.

Chloe played a key role in Hope Inc.’s two Youth National Championship teams. She and her family live in Bemidji.

