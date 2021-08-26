Advertisement

NDT - Assessing Your Home Value - August 26

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you want to know how your home value is determined, Blake Fason, a lakes area expert and luxury collection specialist at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, is here to help.

Blake explains what taxes have to do with the value of your home, how a buyer’s perception of price factors into how much a home is worth, whether or not you should use websites to see how much my home is worth, and what appraisals mean to a home’s value.

Blake can offer a complimentary home evaluation for you. You can contact him at 218-329-1095 or blake@bhhspreproperties.com.

