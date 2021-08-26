Advertisement

Minnesota Welcomes 35 Refugees From Afghanistan, Gov. Walz Addresses Kabul Airport Attack

By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)- Minnesota has already welcomed dozens of refugees from Afghanistan and is expecting more, according to Gov. Tim Walz. He also addressed the attack at the Kabul airport that killed multiple U.S. service members.

Gov. Tim Walz confirmed the arrival of “Afghan allies” in an interview with WCCO Radio Thursday.

“I’m proud to say that Minnesota has already welcomed 35 of our Afghan allies who are here in Minnesota, and we expect another 35 very shortly,” Walz said.

The interview came hours after the attack on Kabul airport killed multiple U.S. service members.

“This mission has always been fraught with peril,” Walz said of the war in Afghanistan.

Walz served in the military during Operation Enduring Freedom, and says he’s always made it clear that there’s been no clear goal in Afghanistan through four administrations.

Twelve U.S. service members were among those killed in an attack involving at least two explosions outside the airport in Kabul on Thursday, the Pentagon said, the worst-case scenario for the U.S. amid efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies ahead of President Biden’s August 31 deadline to withdraw.

