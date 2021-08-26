Mental health experts say less homework won’t solve mental health issues in students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s only the first week of school, but tensions and anxieties are already high for many students in the Valley.

Some students say they want less homework and more therapy, however, two local mental health experts are speaking out stating that’s not the solution.

For Amanda Richter and Kerrie Berg, it’s not that students are getting too much homework, rather, they say it’s the lack of mental health services offered throughout the school districts that’s the issue.

“Eventually in your adult life, time management is the biggest factor so we need to teach that at a younger age,” Berg, a social worker at Prairie St. John’s said.

Berg says Prairie St. John’s has already seen a large number of kids coming in with anxiety and worries about the upcoming school year. And with many students stating that they don’t have transportation to mental health resources, Berg says mental health programs integrated in schools has never been more important.

Berg says she doesn’t know what the perfect program looks like, but suggests anything from electives or weekly classes for students to talk about and understand the trials and emotions of home and school life.

“I think some kids are so afraid to verbalize what’s going on because they’re portrayed as that good kid, and, ‘What if I tell someone that I’m not doing ok?’” Berg said.

“We have to teach kids they have to deal with that distress. They have to build grit, they have to have drive. These are things we want our kids to learn,” Richter, Prairie St. John’s Clinical Services Director said.

“Let’s talk about life stressors. Let’s talk about our classroom workload and how are other kids managing and learning from each other,” Berg said.

A recent student-lead survey stated 45 percent of high schoolers in the metro say they can’t talk to their parents about mental health, which has both women emphasizing the importance of getting creative with how you communicate with your kids.

“I have a child who doesn’t talk to me, but he’ll text me and so that’s how it works,” Berg said.

And while both women urge open communication with your child, they also emphasize to keep your feelings to yourself

“Don’t get your kids involved in it,” Richter said.

Richter and Berg say it’s best to keep all questions to your child open-ended and to save your emotions on the topic or conversation for when they’re out of the house or asleep.

