Advertisement

Five West Nile Virus cases reported in N.D.

West Nile Virus Cases
West Nile Virus Cases(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State health experts are asking people to take precautions against mosquitoes following a rise in West Nile Virus cases.

As of yesterday, the state has reported five cases, with four of those cases hospitalized. Six other people are pending results.

And it’s not just humans falling victim to the virus. The health department says two horses, one bird, and 16 pools of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Health experts say August is the peak time of the year for this virus, and remind you to wear protective clothing and repellent.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FARGO SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
“Recall Team” reaches signature goal; some school board members jobs could be on the line
File photo of Red River Zoo
Red River Zoo in Fargo getting new exhibit
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Rollover Crash
Traffic Slowed After Rollover Crash in Fargo
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

home educated students
North Dakota saw a 42.2% increase in home educated students last year
Small Town Spotlight - Menahga, MN
Small Town Spotlight - Menahga, MN
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
6:00PM News August 26 - Part 3
6:00PM News August 26 - Part 3
News - Sheyenne Mustang tests positive ahead of first football game
News - Sheyenne Mustang tests positive ahead of first football game