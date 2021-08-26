Drought conditions still causing concern for Fargo area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city officials are having strong concerns as dry conditions continue in the area.

“Our average annual precipitation, right now, would be about eight inches. We’re only at about two,” said Fargo City Administrator Bruce Grubb.

The city has shifted to a Phase III drought warning level.

As a result, residents of the City of Fargo can only water their lawns one day a week, to help preserve resources.

Data has shown there have been many changes in stream flows for both the Red and Sheyenne Rivers.

“There’s a dramatic drop in flow down to 81 cubic feet, which is right around the 10th percentile. I haven’t seen that in my career with the city of Fargo,” said Grubb.

Both Fargo and Moorhead use the Red River as a water resource.

The Otter Tail River is the main watershed that feeds the Red River, but recently the lack of rain has caused some of the Otter Tail River to dry up.

Even the recent rainfall could not reverse the drought conditions.

“All the lakes are down and the groundwater that is connected is down. Really what that rain goes to is, it fell in the right spot, but it’s really going to replace that deficit verses turning into stream flows,” said Troy Hall, the water utility director for the City of Fargo.

City officials say, at this rate, there is consideration of taking water from Lake Ashtabula. which would provide about one year’s worth of water.

