Downtown fire forces apartment to evacuate, two people left without a home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a scary wake up call for people living in a downtown Fargo apartment building when they had to evacuate the building because of a fire on the roof and second floor.

The fire department says it started around midnight on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 110 1/2 9th St. S. When crews arrived, they said they could see flames on on the roof of the building.

The fire eventually got into the walls of the building and started to spread, forcing firefighters to battle the flames inside and outside the building, according to the battalion chief on scene.

Around 12:30 a.m., the fire was put out and people were able to go back inside. Two people are not allowed back in their apartment because it’s so heavily damaged.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

